Romania’s economy accelerates 8.2% in Q1 beating estimates, statistics show

Luni, 02 Iunie 2008

Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP), indicating the country’s economic growth, advanced 8.2 percent in the first three months of the year over the same period last year, beating analysts’ expectations, the Statistics Institute said in an e-mail today. The GDP reached 86.745 billion lei (23.5 billion euros) in the first quarter. Last year, the GDP stood at 404.7 billion lei, a 6 percent increase versus 2006. Analysts NewsIn interviewed anticipated a first quarter growth of the GDP between 6.5-7.8 percent, most of them going for 7.4 percent, increase underpinned by higher tax collections from imports and exports and constructions hike. The Statistics Institute will present more information on the main elements of the GDP on June 5 during a press conference. NewsIn