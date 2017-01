Romania’s central bank to cut key interest if inflationary expectations show a decrease in the fall

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 20 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The Central Bank of Romania (BCR) could lower the monetary policy interest by yearend if inflationary expectations will show in September-October a powerful comeback on a descending path, BNR governor Mugur Isarescu said. The official noted the flattening of the inflation became a reality yet the market will not perceive a curbing earlier than September-October this year. Isarescu explained the perception of a lower inflation is delayed by the fact that figures for the August inflation are released in mid-September. The head of BNR added figures in August will not be encouraging enough to change perceptions over the inflation which is likely to be lower in July. In April, inflation stood at 8.62 percent per year, slightly down against the 8.63 percent level seen the previous month. Isarescu previously said inflation reached its peak in March and it will narrow starting with June. A 7 percent yearly inflation is estimated for yearend. NewsIn