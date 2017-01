Romania’s central bank collects EUR 90.2m in two-week deposits, at a 9% yearly interest

The Central Bank of Romania (BNR) today withdrew from the market 330 million lei (90.2 million euros) in the form of deposits with a two-week reimbursement period and at a 9 percent yearly interest, within a market which needs lei to pay taxes, dealers said. BNR collected the money from four banks yet the monetary market saw larger sums as banks made payments to the treasury, according to Banca Transilvania’s chief dealer, Ioan Barle. Some 3.45 billion lei today entered the monetary market, the sum coming from BNR deposits formed a week ago. The central bank posted on February 22 a 9.44 percent yearly interest for the overnight deposits. The yearly interest rate for overnight deposits stood at 8.88 percent at the end of the previous week. Sursa: NewsIn