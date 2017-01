Romania’s agriculture lagged behind in the GDP, outpaced by services, constructions, statistics show

Miercuri, 12 Martie 2008

Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 6 percent last year, over the analysts’ estimates, underpinned by the strong advance in services and constructions which offset the decline seen in agriculture, according to the country’s statistics body, INS. Services contributed 3.5 percent to the GDP hike last year, constructions 2.4 percent and industry only 1.2 percent; net taxes contributed 0.2 percent. Nevertheless, agriculture was only 1.3 percent of the GDP. The gross added value in services accelerated 7.1 percent last year exceeding the growth pace seen in the whole economy, outpaced only by constructions which beat all estimates, increasing added value 33.6 percent, according to the detailed information regarding the GDP from INS. However, the industry tempered its growth this year to 5.1 percent lagging behind the 6 percent total economic growth. Agriculture was the loafer, with a decline of 16.9 percent in 2007 versus 2006. Romania’s GDP rose last year to 404.7 billion lei (121.3 billion euros). NewsIn