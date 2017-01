Romania's valuation market to see 20% hike y/y in 2008, to EUR 30m

The Romanian valuation market value could go up 20 percent this year against the previous, according to the president of the National Association of Romanian Valuers (ANEVAR), Adrian Vascu. The market exceeded 25 million euros in 2007 and it is expected to reach 30 million euros in 2008. Some 70 percent of the market represented real estate valuations, while the rest were valuations for goods, financial assets or business valuations, which could witness a significant growth this year, according to ANEVAR's analysis. ANEVAR was set up in 1992. It counts more than 6,000 members and 237 associated companies. NewsIn