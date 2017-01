Romania's unemployment rate reaches 18.9% among young people in Q4 in 2007

Romania's biggest unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2007 was registered among people aged 15-24 and stood at 18.9 percent, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). More than 9.1 million people were employed in Romania in the fourth quarter of 2007. Romania's employment rate increased 0.5 percentage points among people aged 15-64 in the fourth quarter of 2007 against the same period in the previous year, reaching 57.9 percent. Youth employment rate was of 22.7 percent. Unemployment rate stood at 6.1 percent in the last quarter of 2007, close to the rate established in the third quarter. NewsIn