Romania's unemployment rate drops to 5.6% in Q2

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 03 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's unemployment rate settled at 5.6 percent in the second quarter, posting a decrease compared to the first three months of the year, with the largest number of unemployed among the young, data of the country's statistics body (INS) show. The jobless rate dipped 0.9 percentage points year-on-year compared to the second quarter of 2007 and 0.7 percentage points on the first quarter of this year. The highest level of unemployment, of 17.4 percent, was registered among youngsters aged 15 to 24. Romania's total active population counts about 10.06 million persons, out of which 566,000 are registered as unemployed. The employment rate stood at 59.7 percent in the second quarter, still 10.3 percentage points short from the 70 percent target established for 2010. Some 59.6 percent of people were employed in the similar period last year. About 66.4 percent of men were employed, compared to 53.1 percent of women. Some 62.8 percent of people leaving in the countryside had a job, as opposed to 57.6 percent of those living in urban areas. The employment rate among youngsters aged 15 to 24 stood at 25.9 percent. NewsIn