Romania's treasury collects EUR 1.08bn for a week at an average annual rate of 9.99%

Vineri, 18 Iulie 2008

Romanian economy and finance ministry collected 1.08 billion lei (302.5 million euros) from commercial banks, with maturity onJuly 25 and an average annual rate of 9.99 percent, announced Banca Comerciala Romana dealer, Narcis Noaghea. The maximum interest accepted by the finance ministry was an annual 10 percent. The economy and finance ministry collected 1.6 billion lei in 12 days deposits maturing at July 23, with an average rate of 9.99 percent. Finance usually needs lei until the 25th each month, when it levies taxes. The general consolidated budget registered a deficit after the first five months. The expenses surpassed revenues with 1.73 billion lei, the equivalent of 0.39 percent of the GDP. NewsIn