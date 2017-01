Romania's trade deficit widens 44.4% y/y in 2007 reaching EUR 21.5bn

Exports outpaced imports in December only and Romania's trade deficit widened 44.4 percent last year to 21.5 billion euros, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). Exports stood at 7,959.2 lei (2,253.3 million euros), while imports cumulated 15,278.2 million lei over December 2007. Exports grew 16.2 percent year-on-year in December 2007 and lowered 16.3 percent month-on-month, while imports hiked 7.5 percent year on year and decreased 11 percent month-on-month in December. Exports over 2007 totalized 98,009.8 million lei rising 7.1 percent from 2006 while imports stood at 169,812 million lei, hiking 17.9 percent year-on-year. Exports were affected in 2007 by a decrease in lohn operations especially for textiles. Also, a downward trend for oil exports was maintained over last year. The imports' growth was supported by the new system for collecting statistics on the trade in goods between European Union member states, called Intrastat. Financial services provider Coface estimated at the end of January Romania’s economic growth should lower to 5.2 percent this year, due to the widening of the macroeconomic unbalances, people with the company said. NewsIn