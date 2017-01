Romania's PC market hikes 70% y/y in last year’s Q4 as sales with notebooks rose the most

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 26 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The PC market in Romania saw a healthy rise in the fourth quarter last year with 70 percent more units delivered while the market value doubled against the same period the year before, a study from the International Data Corporation (IDC) reads. The most rapid growth was seen on the notebook market where the number of units hiked 160 percent year-on-year and 133 percent from the third quarter of 2007. The number of delivered notebooks reached 40 percent of the total PC market in the fourth quarter of 2007. Desktop sales were high too owing to a series of projects in the private and public sectors which came to completion at the end of last year, the release reads. The top seller is Flamingo Computers followed by Dell and HP with a cumulated market share of 33 percent of the total market. IDC conducts more than 25 annual studies, analysis and databases regarding Romania’s IT market. NewsIn