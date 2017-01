Romania's leu ups to 3.67 versus the euro in today's opening session, on a calm market

Marţi, 10 Iunie 2008

Romania's national currency, the leu, increased to 3.67 against the single European currency in today's opening session, on a calm market, but vulnerable to news regarding the international economy, dealers said. The leu waved around 3.67 versus the euro this morning. Banks bought the euro with 3.6719 lei and sold it for 3.6760 lei at 11 a.m. On international markets, the U.S. dollar slipped from 1.5558 to 1.5653 versus the euro. At 11 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro was traded for 1.5573 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood around 9.50 - 10 percent per year, close to the monetary policy rate of 9.75 percent per year. NewsIn