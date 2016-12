Romania's leu strengthens to 3.61 against the euro in line with the regional trend

Romania's currency the leu gained ground to 3.61 against the single European currency this morning in line with other emergent currencies in the region, dealers said. After closing at 3.62 against the euro last evening, the leu opened today around 3.6150 – 3.6200 against the euro. It even reached 3.6070 during the first transactions. At 11 a.m. the leu stood at 3.6150 – 3.6180 against the euro. “The market was rather calm this morning, the leu grew slightly and seems to be pulled up by the region. Despite the strengthening seen lately, the exchange rate did not go below the 3.60 lei per euro threshold, ” analyst with Credit Europe Bank (CEB), Georgiana Constantinescu said. On international markets, the U.S. dollar oscillated between 1.5811 and 1.5865 against the euro. At 11 a.m., Romania's hour the euro stood at 1.5852 U.S. dollars. Interbank interest rates for overnight deposits dropped slightly against the previous sessions and stood at 9.03 – 9.46 percent per year at 11 a.m. NewsIn