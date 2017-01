Romania's leu stays around 3.66 against the single European currency this morning

Luni, 16 Iunie 2008

Romania's leu oscillated today between 3.6590 and 3.6620 against the euro on a calm market in line with other currencies in the region. At 11:40 a.m. banks bought the euro with 3.6600 lei and sold it with 3.6640 lei. “The exchange rate is rather stable but the leu could climb slightly toward 3.64 against the euro like it attempted in the previous sessions,” dealer with Banca Transilvania, Florin Bota said. On international markets the U.S. dollar fluctuated between 1.5346 and 1.5432 against the euro. At 11:40 a.m. Romania's hour the euro stood at 1.5417 U.S. dollars. Interest rates for overnight deposits were 9-10 percent per year. NewsIn