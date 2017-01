Romania's leu slides slightly after short climb at debut, to a reference exchange rate of 4.1380

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 08 Mai 2009. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's national currency began to lose ground versus the euro despite slight increase on opening and the reference exchange rate settled by the central lender BNR advanced to 4.1380 lei per euro, following a regional trend. BNR posted a reference exchange rate of 4.1281 lei per euro yesterday, the lowest level of the past month. The leu started today's session at 4.13 versus the euro and soared rapidly to 4.12, but then began to slip. At 1:10 p.m. the euro was traded for 4.1335 – 4.1390 lei. The trend was similar in the region. The Polish zloty increased from 4.373 to 4.342 versus the euro and then slipped to 4.354, while the forint gained from 280 to 276.6 over the euro and fell to 278.6 afterwards. BNR's reference exchange rate indicates a 0.39 percent advance of the national currency versus the U.S. dollar to 3.0886 lei per dollar, from 3.1007 in the previous session. On international markets, the American currency continued to lose ground over the euro and reached 1.34 dollars per euro. At 1:10 p.m. Romania's hour, the euro was traded for 1.3390 dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits lowered slightly to 9 – 9.5 percent a year, close to the annual main interest rate of 9.5 percent. NewsIn