Romania's leu loses ground to 3.67 against the single European currency in the morning

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 09 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's currency, the leu, had a downward trend this morning, slightly sliding towards the 3.67 threshold against the euro, in line with the regional evolution, following a short strengthening, dealers said. The leu opened today close to the level seen last night of 3.66 against the euro then it suddenly hiked to 3.6481 around 9:25 a.m. At 10:40 a.m. banks bought the euro with 3.6710 lei and sold it for 3.6780 lei. “The exchange rate is relatively stable although it decreased slightly to 3.67 against the euro. The currencies in the region decreased a bit too,” dealer with Banca Comerciala Carpatica (BCC), Florin Constantinescu told NewsIn. On international markets the U.S. dollar was close to 1.57 against the euro. At 10:40 a.m., Romania's hour, the euro stood at 1.5720 U.S. dollars. The interbank interest rates for overnight deposits hiked above the monetary policy interest rate, to 10.5-11 percent per year. NewsIn