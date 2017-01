Romania's leu inches up to 3.75 per euro, on an unstable market

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 17 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's national currency, the leu, heaved in today's initial transactions to 3.75 per euro, riding the regional trend, on an unstable market. The leu began the day at 3.7650 versus the euro, slightly below where it remained last night and climbed to 3.75. After a minor decrease, it returned close to 3.75 and at 11:00 a.m. banks were buying an euro for 3.7520 lei and selling it for 3.7580 lei. The regional currencies went along the same lines. The Hungarian forint popped up from over 266 to 263 per euro and later on returned to 266 per euro. The Polish zloty also surged from 3.5550 to 3.5250 against the euro and then came back to the initial quota. On international markets, the U.S. dollar increased from 1.3516 to 1.3426 per euro and then hovered between 1.3460 and 1.35 per euro. At 11:10 a.m. Romanian time, the euro stood at 1.3445 dollars. Interbank interests stayed as high as 17-25 percent a year, way above the key interest rate of 10.25 percent, on lack of liquidity on the market. NewsIn