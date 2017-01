Romania's leu fluctuates around 3.7150 against the single European currency this morning

Romania's currency, the leu, oscillated between 3.70 and 3.7150 against the euro during the first hour of transactions today, lacking a clear trend, in line with the other currencies in the region, dealers said. At 10:20 a.m. banks bought the euro with 3.7120 lei and sold it for 3.7170 lei. “The leu has a slight appreciation tendency, considering that foreign bourses are rising and fears of risk diminished,” official with Volksbank Romania said. On international markets the U.S. dollar gained ground to 1.5742 against the euro. At 10:20 a.m., Romania's hour, the euro stood at 1.5744 U.S. dollars. Interbank interest rates for overnight deposits remained high at 10-10.50 percent, above the monetary policy interest rate of 9.50 percent per year following liquidity deficit on the market. NewsIn