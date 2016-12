Romania's leu fluctuates around 3.62 against the euro in the morning, on slight upward trend

Romania's currency, the leu, gained ground to 3.61 against the euro, but came back to 3.62 afterwards with a slight upward tendency, dealers said. The leu is currently oscillating, but stands at lower level than yesterday. It will most likely climb especially that interest rates are quite high compared to interests in other countries in the region, chief dealer with ABN Amro Bank Romania, Dragos Balaci deems. On the international markets the U.S. currency fluctuated from 1.5900 to 1.5960 against the euro. At 10:40 a.m., Romania's hour, the euro stood at 1.5940 U.S. dollars. Interbank interest rates for overnight deposits remained at 9 – 9.50 percent per year, close to the monetary policy interest rate. NewsIn