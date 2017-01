Romania's leu falls to 3.68 against the euro this morning, despite high interbank interests

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 06 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's leu dropped to 3.68 against Europe's single currency in today's opening session, despite high interests on the interbank market, dealers said. Banks sold 1 euro for 3.65 lei yesterday evening. The U.S. dollar fluctuated between 1.4590 and 1.4662 per euro on the international markets, while at 11:15 a.m. Romania's hour, some 1.4626 U.S. dollars were paid for 1 euro. The interbank interest rates for overnight deposits stood close to the monetary policy of 9 percent per year. NewsIn