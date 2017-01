Romania's leu dips to 3.6857 versus the euro, in line with other foreign currencies in the region

Romania's national currency, the leu, dropped from 3.6463 to 3.6857 against the single European currency in today's opening session, next to other foreign currencies in the region, dealers said. Banks bought the euro with 3.6845 lei and sold it for 3.6885 lei at 11:30 a.m. On international markets, the U.S. dollar slipped from 1.5287 to 1.5405 versus the euro. At 11:30 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro was sold for 1.5337 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood at 10 - 10.75 percent per year, exceeding the monetary policy rate of 9.75 percent per year, on higher demand for lei on the market. NewsIn