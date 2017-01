Romania's leu climbs to 3.55 versus the euro in today's opening session, continues increasing trend

Romania's national currency, the leu, advanced to 3.55 against the single European currency in today's opening session, in contrast with the evolution of other currencies in the region and dealers estimate the increasing trend will continue. Banks bought the euro with 3.5475 lei and sold it for 3.5575 lei at 11 a.m. On the international markets, the U.S. dollar dropped from 1.5660 to 1.5720 versus the euro this morning and then started to gain ground. At 11 a.m. Romania's hour, the euro was traded for 1.5682 U.S. dollars. Interbank interests for overnight deposits stood close to the monetary policy rate set by the central bank at 10 percent per year. NewsIn