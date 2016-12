Romania's industrial business accelerates annual growth rate to 13.7 percent in July

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 03 Septembrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Revenues in Romania's industry added 13.7 percent in July on the same month of the previous year, following a general hike in the industry sectors, data of the country's statistics body (INS) show. The industry turnover in July was supported by the 19.5 percent climb in the electricity, gas, heat and water industries, the 13.4 percent rise in the processing industry and by the annual 5 percent inch in the extractive industry. The highest business growth was reported in the capital goods industry, which added 25.4 percent, the long-term goods, with a 22 percent rise, and the intermediary goods industry, up 13.6 percent. Turnover in the industry inched an average 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, underpinned by a 1 percent increase in the processing industry. Business in the electricity, gas, heat and water industries dropped 6.6 percent, and the extractive industry slipped 0.4 percent. Turnover went up 3.5 percent month-on-month in the intermediary goods and 3.3 percent in the capital goods. The biggest monthly drops were registered in the energy sector, of 5.8 percent, and the current goods sector, of 4.8 percent. Industry business in the first seven months grew 7.4 percent compared to the similar period last year, underpinned by a 28.3 percent hike in the electricity, gas, heat and water industries and a 5.3 percent rise in the processing industry, which countered the 3.7 percent drop in the extractive industry. The capital goods industry went up 18.1 percent, the energy industry climbed 15.1 percent and the intermediary goods industry added 6.1 percent. The current goods industry slipped 2.9 percent. Industrial business in June posted an annual growth rate of 11.4 percent. NewsIn