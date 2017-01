Romania's gaming market estimated to reach EUR 15m this year, on higher sales

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 26 August 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's gaming market (video games, consoles and other accessories) will stand around 15 million euros this year, according to the representatives of electronics retailer Flamingo International. Flamingo International posted 80 percent boost in sales on the consoles segment in the first half of the year versus the same period in the previous. The best selling products were PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2. The retailer sold 2,000 consoles Sony PlayStation 3 last year, 3,500 units of PlayStation Portable, 10,000 units of PlayStation 2 and about 400 Nitendo Wii. Flamingo targets 50 percent higher sales on the consoles segment this year and a 35-40 percent market share. The most requested games for these consoles are God of War 1 and 2, Tekken Dark Resurrection, Gran Turismo 5 Prologue and GTA IV. Flamingo International activates on the local market since 1994. The company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since June 2005, being the first company in the industry present on the capital market. It posted 6.38 million lei losses in the first semester of 2008, although it increased its sales 54 percent, to 342.4 million lei. NewsIn