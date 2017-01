Romania's financial companies or SIFs dip 6% on BSE at rising bell, on severe market slump

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 24 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The index of the five financial companies in Romania fell 6 percent on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) in today's opening session, next to other Romanian stocks which witnessed significant drops, following investors' distrust. Liquidity stood close to the level of the previous session, to 1.96 million lei (544,505 euros). The BET index of the ten best companies on BSE slipped 3.71 percent to 2,968.17 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares without financial companies lowered 2.70 percent to 2,256.83. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies plunged 6.01 percent to 11,968.12 and the ROTX index for trading blue chips in Vienna eased 3.89 percent to 6,866.91. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid companies decreased 3.80 percent to 279.68 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies fell 5.39 percent to 371.10. American bourses closed mixed in the previous session. The Dow Jones industrial index went up 2.02 percent to 8,691.25, while the Nasdaq index slipped 0.73 percent to 1,603.91. S&P500 index gained 1.26 percent to 908.11. Financial company SIF Moldova (SIF2) was the most liquid stock today, with deals of 320,700 lei, and lost 7 percent to 0.465 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) decreased 5.79 percent to 0.57 lei, SIF Muntenia (SIF4) dropped 5.71 percent to 0.495 lei, SIF Transilvania (SIF3) cheapened 6.76 percent to 0.345 lei and SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) plummeted 6.36 percent to 0.515 lei. Romania's top oil company Petrom dipped 5.88 percent to 0.16 lei, Oltchim (OLT) lowered 4.48 percent to 0.32 lei and Broker Cluj (BRK) plunged 13.47 percent to 0.167 lei. Electricity transporter Transelectrica (TEL) fell 7.81 percent to 11.80 lei and second Romanian lender by assets BRD SocGen (BRD) eased 3.11 percent to 7.80 lei. NewsIn