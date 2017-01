Romania's financial companies jump 11% at rising bell on the BSE, following Wall Street recoup

Marţi, 14 Octombrie 2008.

The five financial companies in Romania known as SIFs hiked 10.96 percent in today's opening session on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE), underpinned by record growth on the U.S. markets. Liquidity doubled to 7.94 million lei (2.11 million euros) from 3.54 million lei in the previous session. The BET index of the ten best companies on BSE upped 7.32 percent to 3,711.37 and the BET-C composite index measuring all listed shares minus financial companies climbed 7.63 percent to 2,794.53. The BET-FI index of the five financial companies jumped 10.96 percent to 18,704.83 and the ROTX index for trading blue-chips in Vienna gained 7.27 percent to 8,848.80. The BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks on the market added 7.82 percent to 367.36 and the BET-NG index of the ten power companies on BSE boosted 13.67 percent to 520.13. The New York stock exchange posted a spectacular comeback on closing after the intervention of governments in Europe and the U.S. The Dow Jones (DJIA) composite index climbed a record 11.08 percent to 9,387.61 and the S&P 500 index of the best 500 companies on the market hiked 11.58 percent to 1,003.35. Nasdaq jumped 11.81 percent to 1,844.25. Bourses in Asia posted significant hikes on opening following the strong recovery of the American market and helped by the bank rescue plan of the world's most powerful nations to face the financial crisis. Shares of financial company SIF Transilvania (SIF3) were the most liquid, totaling deals of 1.33 million lei, and climbed 10.98 percent to 0.485 lei. SIF Oltenia (SIF5) hiked 11.05 percent to 0.955 lei, SIF Moldova (SIF3) surged 12 percent to 0.84 lei, SIF Muntenia (SIF4) upped 9.92 percent to 0.665 lei and SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1) jumped 12.20 percent to 0.92 lei. Electricity distributor Transelectrica (TEL) boosted 13.77 percent to 15.70 lei. NewsIn