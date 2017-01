Romania's electricity resources up 10% in Q1 y/y in 2008, on higher productivity and imports

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 07 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Electricity resources advanced 10 percent in the first quarter of the year against the same period in the previous one, while primary energy resources dropped 2 percent year-on-year in the same period, according to a release issued by the National Statistics Institute (INS). Electricity resources stood at 18,025.8 million KWh in the first quarter of the year, up 1,638.7 million KWh against the same period in 2007. This growth was prodded by higher productivity and imports, up 9.1 percent (1,482.7 million KWh) and 264.9 percent (156 million KWh) against the same period last year, according to INS. The final electricity consumption was of 13,917.3 million Kwh in the first quarter of the year, 5.3 percent more than in the same period in 2007. Street lighting rose 13.2 percent and general consumption of the population 8.2 percent. Electricity exports hiked 58 percent. Most of the electricity resources used in the first quarter of the year were utilized in economy (61 percent), 15.1 percent for population, 13.2 percent for technological consumption, 9.6 percent for exports and 1.1 percent for street lighting. NewsIn