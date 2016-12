Romania's electricity resources hike 12.7% in the first two months y/y, on output growth

Ştire online publicată Joi, 10 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's electricity resources rose 12.7 percent in the first two months of the year against the same period in the previous, while primary electricity resources dropped 5.3 percent, according to a release issued by the National Statistics Institute (INS). Electricity resources reached 12,218.8 million KWh from January 1 to February 29, up 1,377 million KWh against the same period last year. Resources grew helped by production increase and imports which rose with 1,273.8 million KWh, a 11.8 percent hike and respectively a 198.5 percent hike to 103.2 million KWh. Thermal power plants produced 395 million KWh less electricity, while hydropower plants provided 32.7 percent more electricity, to 692.8 million KWh; nuclear electric power plants saw a 96.9 percent boost in output to 976 million KWh, statistics showed. The final electricity consumption in January and February stood at 9,270.4 million KWh, up 7.6 percent against the same months in the previous year. Street lighting saw a 20.2 percent hike and people’s consumption increased 11.9 percent. Electricity export increased 479 million Kwh (67 percent) in January and February this year against the same period last year, INS showed. NewsIn