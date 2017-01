Romania's electricity export hikes 72.5% y/y in the first eight months, statistics show

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 07 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's electricity export rose by 72.5 percent in the first eight months of the year compared to the similar period last year, according to data issued by the country's statistics body (INS). The final electricity consumption added 4 percent in the mentioned period, street lightning increased 11.1 percent and people's consumption advanced 7.5 percent. Resources for primary energy inched 0.5 percent year-on-year from January 1 to August 31, next to the ones for electricity which rose 8 percent, following 9.3 percent higher production. Internal output inched 2.5 percent in the first eight months year-on-year, while import slipped 2.2 percent. Production from thermal power plants dipped 7.9 percent to 2,018.4 million Kwh, while the one from hydro power plants and from nuclear electric plants rose by 26.5 percent, respectively 73.1 percent, to 2,682.1 million Kwh and 3,004.5 million Kwh. About 98.7 percent of the electricity resources were from the internal production in the first eight months, while the rest of 1.3 percent resulted from imports. Some 54.1 percent of the energy was produced in thermal power plants, 29.5 percent in hydro power plants and 16.4 percent in nuclear electric plants. Most of the electricity was used in economy in the first eight months (64.1 percent), for people's consumption (15.3 percent), for domestic consumption (11.2 percent), for exports (8.3 percent) and for street lightning (1.1 percent). NewsIn