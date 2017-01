Romania's economy sees 35.2% more investments in Q1 y/y in 2008, statistics show

Ştire online publicată Luni, 02 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Investments in Romania's economy were 35.2 percent higher in the first quarter of the year against the same period in the previous year, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). They reached 12.36 billion lei in the first quarter of the year, versus 8.28 billion lei in the same period last year. Investments made in equipments, including vehicles, grew 35.4 percent, reaching 5.89 billion lei, next to the ones made in new construction works, which advanced 33.1 percent. The amount of money pumped into new constructions works slipped 0.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2008 and investments made in equipments, including vehicles, dropped 0.7 percent. Industry sponged 38.7 percent of investments in the first quarter, commerce and services got 23.5 percent, constructions 17.7 percent and agriculture 9.4 percent. Other branches collected 10.7 percent of investments. NewsIn