Romania's development projects will be supported with EUR1.5 bn from the European Union this year

Miercuri, 30 Ianuarie 2008

Romania will receive 1.5 billion euros this year for development programs, cabinet secretary within the Economy and Finance ministry (MEF), Eugen Teodorovici said. Before and after joining the European Union, Romania received a total of 2.5 billion euros of which 600 to 700 million euros were utilized for agriculture. Some 90 development programs worth 700 million euros are slated to begin this year. The money will be injected into infrastructure works, according to Teodorovici. The environment projects will cost 550 million euros while transportation projects are much more expensive exceeding 1 billion euros. “We will start five environment projects in April this year,” Teodorovici said. A list with the main projects sent to Brussels refers to the rehabilitation and expansion of water systems in several counties. The total value of these projects exceeds 500 million euros. NewsIn