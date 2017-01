Romania's central bank sponges lei 1.8bn in one-week deposits from 12 lenders

Ştire online publicată Luni, 23 Iunie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) drew 1.8 billion lei from 12 lenders in deposits which mature at the end of June, and the paid interest is tantamount to the monetary policy interest, dealer with Banca Transilvania, Florin Bota told NewsIn. Today came back on the market the 5.4 billion lei deposits drew last week by the central bank. The last day to create the mandatory minimum reserves for the month is today. On June 25 banks will have to send money to the budget. The excess of liquidity in the market lowered interests for overnight deposits close to 8 percent per year, below the 9.75 percent level of the key interest rate. The average interest for overnight deposits stood at 6.53 percent, much below the 9.24 percent posted in the previous session. NewsIn