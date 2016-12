Romania's central bank irons out real estate market indicator, governor says

Ştire online publicată Joi, 17 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's central bank (BNR) and the National Union of the Romanian Notaries Public (UNNPR) are currently working on an indicator of the real estate market and will give more details on the matter in one month and a half the most, governor Mugur Isarescu said. The indicator consists of a book of statistics which are very important for the market economy, the governor said. “We believe data spreading on the real estate market comes from the offer side. Anyone can ask for whatever price but it doesn't mean it's a real trading price,” Isarescu said. The figures “scare Romanians as well as foreigners,” he added. Without a clear statistic base, the Romanian real estate market is built on phantasms, Isarescu explained. Isarescu said on April 8 that BNR would ask pertinent statistics over the real estate market in Romania from UNNPR. BNR exchanges information with UNNPR to catch risks over financial stability. “We are not satisfied with the current statistics,” Isarescu said at that time. Currently, the National Statistics Institute (INS) does not offer data over real estate prices in Romania. Prices grew almost 400 percent in Bucharest from 2003 to the end of last year and some 200 percent in the rest of the country, according to estimates of real estate analysts. NewsIn