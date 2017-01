Romania's car market could fall 11.5% in 2009 on lower demand, industry manager deems

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 28 Octombrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The car market in Romania could post an 11.5 percent drop next year to the level of 300,000 units sold in 2006, estimated Francois Fourmont, general manager of Romania's largest car maker Automobile Dacia. The Dacia plant will be closed on October 30 and 31 and November 13 and 14 to allow for the fabrication program to adapt to the demand which has recently lowered. However, certain sectors like the CKD center, the spare parts production and the vehicles expeditions will continue work. Around 70 percent of Dacia's output goes to exports, said Fourmont, and this risk distribution shields the car maker against the current economic crisis, as not all markets will be hit at the same time. The Romanian car market needs to fight against the ongoing imports of second-hand cars, stressed Fourmont. Some 168,000 such cars were imported in the past nine months alone, according to data of the automobile producers and importers association (APIA). NewsIn