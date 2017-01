Romania receives EUR 99.5m for the upgrade of its social services infrastructure

Ştire online publicată Luni, 28 Ianuarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The budget allotted for the upgrade of the social services infrastructure, within the “Improvement of the Social Infrastructure” Regional Operational Plan, stands at 99.5 million euros, the Ministry of Public Works said. The ministry noted each of the eight Agencies for Regional Development can receive starting today projects concerning the rehabilitation and upgrade of the social services infrastructure. The projects can refer to both the rural and urban areas. The financing requests will be received until all funds are finished. Some 84.58 million euros from the total sum will come from the European Fund for Regional Development. The rest of the funds will come from public sources. The eligible beneficiaries are authorities of the local public administration, public or private providers of social services and other public authorities. NewsIn