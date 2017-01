Romania can produce three times more energy from renewable sources, Institute for Energy says

Ştire online publicată Joi, 20 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania can produce energy from renewable sources above the immediate needs, the European Union's requests plus the alternative energy resources could be three-fold higher in 2020 than three years ago, president of the Romanian Institute for Energy (IRE), Jean Constantinescu said. Romania used in 2005 resources based on biomass of 32.2 TWh while the potential for 2020 stands at 88.3 TWh. Some 0.4 TWh of geothermal energy were used in 2005 and the figure could rise to 1.9 TWh in 2020, according to Constantinescu. Romania's alternative energy resources are much above the European average.These resources are little used at the moment, Constantinescu explained at a conference called “Power efficiency, an essential condition for long-term development”. As far as investments in alternative energy are concerned, Constantinescu said the money cashed on fines in the field was initially redirected to research and investments. Following a governmental decision the money now returns to the suppliers. The president of IRA underlined the country needs new technology of high efficiency in small units and distribution to develop the electricity segment. NewsIn