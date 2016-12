Romania and Greece to cooperate in power field to lure European funds

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 11 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania and Greece voiced interest to get involved in mutual power projects and cooperate to draw European funds Finance and Economy Minister Varujan Vosganian said after a meeting with his Greek counterpart. The two decided to set up a commission to lure European money which will be headed by a Cabinet secretary within the Romanian ministry. Greece succeeded in improving the absorption of European funds, narrow the deficit and create a good economic environment, Greek finance minister, George Alogoskoufis said. Greek investments in Romania total 3 billion euros, most of them in the financial-banking field, real estate, insurance, constructions and capital markets, Vosganian noted at the meeting. NewsIn