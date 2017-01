Retail revenues in Romania brake advance to 7.6% in May y/y on non foodstuff sales

Revenues in Romania’s retail industry, excluding car sales, climbed only 7.6 percent in May year-on-year underpinned by strong advance of non foodstuff sales, according to the country’s Statistics Institute (INS). In April retail revenues grew 26.6 percent over the similar month of 2007 and 15 percent month-on-month. Sales of non food items added 11.9 percent in May while sales of foodstuff, tobacco and alcohol increased only 2.9 percent. Revenues from services to individuals advanced 11.6 percent yearly in the fifth month, INS said. However, revenues in the retail industry dropped 10.0 percent in May versus April this year, despite 24.9 percent hike in services. Revenues in the retail industry advanced an annual 15.1 percent in the first five months this year helped by 16.9 percent increase of non foodstuff sales and 13.1 percent growth of sales with food items, alcohol and tobacco. NewsIn