Residential building licenses in Romania up 17.4% y/y in the first four months of 2008

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 27 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The number of construction licenses for residential buildings hiked 17.4 percent in the first four months of the year against the same period in the previous one, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). As many as 16,966 licenses were released from January 1 to April 30. Developers in the Bucharest-Ilfov region have the biggest number of constructions in sight, up 685, followed by the Southern region (456), the Northwestern region (433) and the Northeastern region (390). As many as 5,160 authorizations were released in April, up 1,145 against the same month in the previous year, out of which 60.5 percent in the rural area. Number of construction licenses for residential buildings stood at 56,618 in 2007, 10.9 percent increase against 2006. NewsIn