Registrations for motorcycles, buses, coaches and minibuses go down 40% in Romania in Q3

Ştire online publicată Luni, 03 Noiembrie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The number of registrations for motorcycles, buses, coaches and minibuses dropped more than 40 percent in Romania in the third quarter of the year compared to the second one, the country's statistics body (INS) shows. New vehicle registrations for passengers' transport added 26.4 percent year-on-year in the first nine months and the number of new vehicles registered to transport merchandise advanced 10.1 percent. As many as 416,243 new vehicles were registered in the first nine months for passengers' transport, from 329,385 in the same period last year. The most significant hike was witnessed by coaches, buses and minibuses, which doubled the number of registrations compared to the same period in 2007. In the third quarter, new vehicle registrations for passengers' transport advanced 29 percent year-on-year, while the ones for transporting merchandise inched only 0.7 percent. NewsIn