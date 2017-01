Real estate players bet on lands to remain the most secure investment in Romania this year

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 21 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Lands remain the most secure real estate investments in Romania this year too and prices will hike mostly in the areas to host infrastructure projects or near highways, participants to the first edition of Expoland Romania, a fair focused on land plots, said. The best price dynamic is likely to be seen this year in Northwestern Bucharest as well as in the areas with infrastructure investments and commercial projects, president of the National Real Estate Union (UNIM), Gabriel Zamfir deems. “Bucharest stepped to the professional side of real estate transactions with less speculative investments,” Zamfir said. The state will continue to be a big player on the Romanian real estate market, Zamfir further said. The market will become stable this year however deals are likely to arise in the fancy because more and more landowners will turn to international holdings to optimize taxes for selling, specialists deem. Real estate deals will blend with specific elements for the capital markets, mergers and acquisitions while partnerships clinched to develop lands will outpace sales of lands, managing partner of the Schoenherr si Asociatii law firm, Sebastian Gutiu said. For the sake of comparison, 1 square meter of land in the Casa Presei Libere area with full utilities costs 3,500 euros, in Barbu Vacarescu it costs 2,700 euros, 1,500 euros in the north area, 1,260 euros in Titan, 350 euros on Cheiul Dambovitei, 300 euros in Tunari and 260 euros in Otopeni. Expoland Romania will be held at Sala Dalles from March 21 to 23, 2008. NewsIn