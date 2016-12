Real estate fair in Bucharest puts on sale apartments in the U.S. cheaper than in Romania

Several international business, sales and marketing consultancy companies which own offices in the U.S., will put on display offers two, three and four-room apartments in Florida at a real estate fair in Bucharest to start on April 17. Lodgings in the U.S. will sell at prices below those in Romania, organizers of the fair said. A two-room apartment in Florida built eight years ago costs 62,000 euros, while those in Bucharest cost more than 70,000 euros. The rent in Florida is 640 euros per month. The fair to start on April 17 will last four days and host, among others, offers from business, sales, marketing consultancy company Ten-global and realtor Castle Realty, both headquartered in Florida and members of a real estate international council in the state. Other participants at the fair are real estate agencies from neighboring countries which plan to draw buyers. They prepare thousands of offers, organizers said. The fair this year will be rich in apartment offers, villas, vacation houses, offices and commercial spaces, both in the country and outside Romania. NewsIn