Proposal to cancel car tax in Romania passes Chamber of Deputies

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 19 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Romania's Chamber of Deputies today passed the proposal belonging to the center-right wing Democrat Liberal Party (PD-L) which asks for the much debated first-time car registration tax to be canceled; some 158 votes were cast in favor from a total of 265. NewsIn