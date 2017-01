Prices for gas delivered to Romania's population should go up 18% from July 1, Distrigaz Sud says

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 20 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Distrigaz Sud, one of Romania’s top natural gas distributors, says prices for gas delivered to the population should increase 18 percent starting July 1 to reduce the company's losses caused by delays in hiking gas prices in time, the company’s financial and legal manager, Pierre Parvex said. The official said Distrigaz Sud asked Romania’s energy market watchdog ANRE to raise prices 12 percent starting April 1. Parvex noted ANRE recorded losses of 80 million lei in the first quarter because it hiked gas prices starting February 1 instead of January 1. The official emphasized the 8.5 percent increase performed then was insufficient for Distrigaz Sud. Parvex said the company pays for one thousand cubic meters of imported gas some 420 U.S. dollars and imports 33 percent of Romania’s gas needs. The rest comes from Romania. Starting June 1, Distrigaz Sud will draft a list with people to be cut from the gas delivery services on three-month delays in paying bills which caused 300 million lei losses to energy producers. E.ON Gaz Romania, another gas distributor, said in early April a 19 percent increase in the price of gas would be necessary from July 1 to trim the 45 million lei losses of the first quarter. NewsIn