On-line sales in Romania hike 21% around St. Valentine's Day this year against December 2007

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 15 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

E-commerce in Romania rose 21 percent from mid-January to St. Valentine's Day against December last year, to 40,400 transactions according to Gecad ePayment. The market reached 35 million euros last year helped by increasing confidence in this type of commerce, Gecad ePayment sales manager, Laurentiu Ghenciu said. Also the average value per transaction increased from 72 euros in December to 84 euros close to February 14. Tourism and transport services represented 32 percent of the total sales followed by electronics (8 percent) and specific Valentine's products (6 percent). Sales on St. Valentine's Day doubled this year against 2007. The Gecad group is formed of Gecad Technologies, Gecad ePayment and Gecad Net. The group was established in 2003 by Radu Georgescu. Gecad ePayment is the Romanian on-line market leader for on-line payments. The company develops and owns three solutions: ePayment, Avangate and myAvangate. NewsIn