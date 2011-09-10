Obama a propus un plan de revitalizare a economiei americane

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Joi, 29 Decembrie 2016

Obama a propus un plan de revitalizare a economiei americane

Sâmbătă, 10 Septembrie 2011.
Preşedintele american Barack Obama a propus un plan în valoare de 447 de miliarde de dolari pentru crearea de locuri de muncă şi relansarea economiei, cu ocazia unui discurs televizat susţinut în faţa Congresului de la Washington, transmite Associated Press.

Barack Obama, care are de înfruntat o dificilă luptă electorală în 2012, încearcă prin aceste măsuri şi să-şi refacă imaginea corodată în timpul actualului mandat de problemele sociale legate de crize economică.

Cel mai nou şi cel mai curajos punct din planul anunţat de Obama este reducerea impozitului pe salarii pentru programul de pensii, atât pentru zecile de milioane de angajaţi, cât şi pentru angajatori. Acest plan include şi investirea a 105 miliarde de dolari în proiecte publice de construcţii şi reînnoirea bugetului pentru ajutoare de şomaj, în valoare de 50 de miliarde de dolari, pentru cei aproximativ 6 milioane de americani care riscă să-şi piardă asigurarea de şomaj.

De asemenea, preşedintele american a promis că va găsi resursele necesare pentru a plăti acest plan, fără a scufunda şi mai mult Washingtonul în criza datoriilor publice. "Acest plan este ceea ce trebuie să facem imediat. Ar trebui să-l susţineţi. Intenţionez să duc mesajul despre acest plan în fiecare colţ al ţării", a susţinut el. Această propunere ar putea avea mai degrabă un impact politic şi nu economic, mai notează AP. Barack Obama va avea oricum şanse mici de a trece acest plan prin forul legislativ. Republicanii controlează Camera reprezentanţilor şi pot apela la o serie de întârzieri procedurale repetate pentru a o bloca în Senat.

