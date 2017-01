Number of new car registrations in Romania climbs 34.5 percent in January this year

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 15 Februarie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The number of new cars registered in Romania hiked 34.5 percent in January this year against the same month in the previous, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. Some 30,000 new cars were bought in Romania in January 2008. The number of licensed cars in the European Union slipped 0.3 percent last month against January 2007, from 1,312,000 to 1,309,000 units, on lower sales. Lithuania witnessed the most significant increase in the number of new car registrations last month (55.2 percent), followed by Slovakia (36.6 percent), Romania (34.5 percent) and Poland (24.6 percent). The new cars licensed in Great Britain, France, Italy and Spain dropped in January this year, because of loan crisis on the international market. Romania, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic were the most dynamic markets in January 2008, with more than 10,000 new cars registered. NewsIn