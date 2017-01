Non-government credit ups 65.8% year-on-year in February, with national currency loans leading

Ştire online publicată Joi, 27 Martie 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The growth rhythm of the loans granted to individuals and companies rose 65.8 percent year-on-year in February this year, as the lei credits advanced and the foreign currency loans slowed down their growth pace, a release by the Central Bank of Romania (BNR) reads. Romania’s non-government credit totaled 158.345 billion lei (42.5 billion euros), at the end of February, up 2.7 percent against January. The rate of non-government loans given to people and companies saw a 66.8 percent boost in January this year against the same month last year, on higher interests for loans in foreign currencies. The lei credits given to individuals and companies advanced 3 percent in February against the previous month, to 71.4 billion lei. Foreign currency loans upped 2.4 percent, to 86.9 billion lei. Foreign currency loans given to population upped 4.2 percent month-on-month in February and 142.3 percent against February 2007, to 41.9 billion lei. Lei credits granted to population grew 2.5 percent against January, to 34.8 billion lei. At the end of February 2008, some 54.9 percent of the loans given to companies and individuals were granted in foreign currency. The government loan advanced 6.7 percent in February against January, to 10.25 billion lei. NewsIn