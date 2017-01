Net average salary in Romania ups 5.1% m/m in March to 1,192 lei, statistics show

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 07 Mai 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

The net average salary rose 5.1 percent month-on-month to 1,192 lei in March and the highest gains were seen in financial companies while the lowest were in wood processing industry except furniture, the National Statistics Institute (INS) said. The average gross salary advanced 5.2 percent month-on-month to 1,623 lei in March. The net average salary hiked 17.7 percent year-on-year in March. Financial companies gave an average net salary of 3,595 lei while in the wood processing industry it stood at 674 lei. The real salary calculated by dividing the net salary with the consumption price index stood at 104.4 percent in March against February. Salary hikes in March were the result of bonuses, negotiations and bigger production. Net average salary rose between 9 and 14 percent in crude oil processing industry, nuclear fuels, tourism and paper industry. Net average salary in electricity, heat, gas and water, food industry and beverage, hotels and restaurants, constructions and transportation rose between 5 and 9 percent. Net average salary dropped in tobacco production and air transportation because the bonuses were given in February. NewsIn