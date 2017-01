Net average salary in Romania up 24.8% y/y in April to 1,282 lei, statistics show

Net average income rose 7.6 percent in April against March and 24.8 percent year-on-year, according to the country's statistics body (INS). It stood at 1,282 lei in April, while the gross average income was of 1,751 lei, up 7.9 percent versus the previous month. The highest salaries were registered in financial intermediary (3,760 lei), while the lowest were seen in wood processing, except furniture (697 lei). Net average salaries hiked month-on-month in April in all economic activities, except for tobacco production, hotels and restaurants. Wages in road and water transportation advanced 40 percent, next to the ones in the extractive industry and related services which increased 19-38 percent; gas, water, heat and electricity production and distribution, road transportation, radio, TV and communication equipments, forestry, forest exploitation and related services, postal services and telecommunications saw 10-16 percent advance in average net wages in April. Net wages in car industry, electric equipments, health and social services, constructions, financial intermediary (except insurance and pension funds), agriculture and related services and education gained around 4 percent. NewsIn