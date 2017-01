Net average salary in Romania up 15.2% y/y in December 2007, to 1.266 lei, statistics show

Net average income rose 12.9 percent month-on-month in December last year and 15.2 percent year-on-year to 1.266 lei (359 euros) helped by wages in the financial field, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS). The net average salary's growth tempered significantly from December 2006 to December 2007 against the 23.5 percent pace posted over November 2006 to November 2007. The annual growth pace of the salaries reached the 10.3 percent annual growth pace of labor productivity over October 2006 to October 2007 in the industrial sector. The central bank warn repeatedly that a higher growth pace of incomes over labor productivity would destabilize economy and put pressure on inflation. The net average salary grew 8.1 percent in real terms year on year in December 2007, considering inflation. In December 2006, the net average salary stood at 1,099 lei. The highest net wages were seen in the financial fields (3,791 lei) while the lowest were seen in the wood processing industry, except furniture (651 lei). NewsIn